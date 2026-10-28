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Home / News / Entertainment News / Nitesh Tiwari shuts down 'Ramayana' AI-dubbing rumors at LA premiere
Nitesh Tiwari shuts down 'Ramayana' AI-dubbing rumors at LA premiere
'Ramayana' premiered in Los Angeles

Nitesh Tiwari shuts down 'Ramayana' AI-dubbing rumors at LA premiere

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 28, 2026
01:09 pm
What's the story

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has responded to people who alleged that artificial intelligence (AI) was used in dubbing the upcoming film, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend﻿. Speaking at the movie's world premiere in Los Angeles, he clarified, "As far as AI is concerned, it's only being used to lip-sync, so that we can present the film to the world in their language."

Tiwari's statement

'AI has only been used to get lip movement right'

Tiwari added, "All the voices are dubbed by the artists."

"AI has only been used to get the lip movement right, so that the audience can enjoy it in their native language."

"No AI has been used in dubbing."

Meanwhile, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi and is set for a global release on November 5.

Twitter Post

See Tiwari's explanation here

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Box office

'Ramayana' earns $2 million in overseas markets

The movie has reportedly raked in over $2 million through overseas advance bookings across five countries, according to early box office numbers.

North America contributes the most to these pre-sales with advance bookings of around $1 million.

In India, the movie's gross advance sales stand at ₹14.22 crore, as per Sacnilk.

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