'Ramayana: Part 1' crosses ₹1,700 cr worldwide in 19 days
Ramayana: Part 1 is on a roll: it's made over ₹1,700 crore globally in just 19 days.
Even with a big drop in earnings on Monday, the film is still pulling crowds.
In India alone, it's collected ₹955.45 crore net and is about to hit the massive ₹1,000 crore milestone.
Overseas 'Ramayana' collects ₹563 cr
With ₹563 crore from overseas earnings, Ramayana has truly gone global.
The movie did see a sharp dip (from ₹35.6 crore on Sunday to ₹12.7 crore on Monday), but its popularity hasn't faded.
Nitesh Tiwari's two-part adaptation and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, this is just the first of two parts; the sequel drops Diwali 2028.
Expectations are sky-high for what's next!