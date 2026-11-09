'Ramayana: Part 1' nears ₹500cr global after ₹285.20cr in India
Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is just shy of the ₹500 crore global box office milestone after releasing on November 5.
It's already made ₹285.20 crore in India and nearly hit ₹300 crore, with another ₹45 crore coming from overseas fans on day four.
The buzz around this epic drama is huge!
JioHotstar acquires 'Ramayana: Part 1' rights
JioHotstar has snagged the streaming rights, though there's no release date yet.
With a massive budget of ₹4,000 crore for both parts, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama (and Bhagwan Parshuram), Sai Pallavi as Sita Devi, and Yash as Ravana, plus Ravie Dubey and Lara Dutta.
Ranbir Kapoor said, "Ye role nahi hai. It's not ki mujhe ek film offer hui hai aur roleexciting hai. Ye ek zimmedari hai," saying he wanted to show the character's simplicity and forgiving nature, a vibe that seems to be connecting well with audiences so far.