'Ramayana: Part 1' posts 64% 3rd Monday drop, 12.7cr, 955cr+
Ramayana: Part 1 hit theaters on November 5 and just saw a big 64% drop in earnings on its third Monday, bringing in about ₹12.7 crore that day.
Still, the film has racked up over ₹955 crore so far and is closing in on the massive ₹1,000 crore mark.
'Ramayana: Part 1' Hindi leads collections
The Hindi version leads the pack with most of the earnings, while Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu versions have also added to its total.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, the film stands out for its high-end visuals (thanks to DNEG and ReDefine) and music from Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.
The sequel, Ramayana: Part 2, is already set for Diwali 2028, with producers promising an epic finish.