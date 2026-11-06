'Ramayana: Part 1' releases new 'Hanuman Chalisa' with 5 vocalists

Ramayana: Part 1 just released a fresh take on the Hanuman Chalisa, featuring vocals from Diljit Dosanjh, Kailash Kher, Anirudh Ravichander, Sukhwinder Singh, and Mohit Chauhan.

This new version plays during a key Lord Hanuman scene and rolls right into the credits.

The movie arrived in theaters worldwide on November 5, 2026.