'Ramayana: Part 1' releases new 'Hanuman Chalisa' with 5 vocalists
Entertainment
Ramayana: Part 1 just released a fresh take on the Hanuman Chalisa, featuring vocals from Diljit Dosanjh, Kailash Kher, Anirudh Ravichander, Sukhwinder Singh, and Mohit Chauhan.
This new version plays during a key Lord Hanuman scene and rolls right into the credits.
The movie arrived in theaters worldwide on November 5, 2026.
'Ramayana' opens quieter than expected
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Ravi Dubey, plus Sunny Deol making his debut as Lord Hanuman in the climax.
Ramayana sets up the epic Battle of Lanka and had huge advance bookings (₹50.5 crore), but its opening was quieter than expected.
With a massive ₹4,000 crore budget and Diwali weekend ahead, all eyes are on its box office run.