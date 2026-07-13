'Ramayana' makers plan massive promotional tour in China
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Ramayana Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, is likely to release in China. According to a report by Mid-day, the makers are currently in talks with Chinese exhibitors and distributors for a four-day promotional tour. This would mark a significant return of Bollywood films to the Chinese market after a hiatus.
Promotional strategy
Proposed itinerary includes press event and screening
The report further details that the promotional tour will be spearheaded by the film's lead actors. A source shared, "The tentative itinerary includes a press event and screening at the Pingyao International Film Festival on September 24, followed by a multi-city promotional run during China's Golden Week beginning October 1." This strategic move is aimed at maximizing visibility and anticipation for the film among Chinese audiences.
Market potential
'Ramayana' could open doors for more Hindi films in China
China has been a lucrative market for Hindi films, with successful releases like Dangal, Secret Superstar, 3 Idiots, Andhadhun, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. However, no major Bollywood film has been released in the country in recent years. The potential release of Ramayana Part 1 in China could pave the way for more Hindi films to enter this bustling market. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
Trailer details
Trailer to be released on July 24
Meanwhile, the makers of Ramayana Part 1 have officially announced that the film's trailer will be released on July 24, 2026. The trailer will be launched at a grand event in Delhi. The movie's first part will release on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part on Diwali 2027. The epic also stars Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, and Kajal Aggarwal.