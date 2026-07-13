'Ramayana' makers plan massive promotional tour in China

Market potential

'Ramayana' could open doors for more Hindi films in China

China has been a lucrative market for Hindi films, with successful releases like Dangal, Secret Superstar, 3 Idiots, Andhadhun, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. However, no major Bollywood film has been released in the country in recent years. The potential release of Ramayana Part 1 in China could pave the way for more Hindi films to enter this bustling market. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.