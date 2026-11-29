'Ramayana Part 1' tops 'Dhurandhar 2' worldwide by ₹1.16 cr
Ramayana Part 1, the film, has just edged past < em>Dhurandhar 2 in worldwide box office earnings.
As of November 28, it's pulled in ₹1,814.55 crore globally, just ₹1.16 crore ahead.
A big jump in Indian ticket sales on Saturday (a 73.4% jump from before) helped push it over the line.
'Ramayana' collects ₹1,212.55 cr domestically
Ramayana's weekend surge came from more shows (7,028!) and fuller theaters, with the Hindi version alone making up nearly 65% of India's daily earnings.
Domestically, it's earned ₹1,212.55 crore and brought in another ₹602 crore overseas.
While Dhurandhar 2 still leads within India for now, Ramayana is making a strong mark globally, but it still has some ground to cover before catching up to Dangal's all-time record of ₹2,070.30 crore worldwide.