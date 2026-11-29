Ramayana's weekend surge came from more shows (7,028!) and fuller theaters, with the Hindi version alone making up nearly 65% of India's daily earnings.

Domestically, it's earned ₹1,212.55 crore and brought in another ₹602 crore overseas.

While Dhurandhar 2 still leads within India for now, Ramayana is making a strong mark globally, but it still has some ground to cover before catching up to Dangal's all-time record of ₹2,070.30 crore worldwide.