'Ramayana: Part 1' trailer drops, Kapoor, Pallavi, Yash impress
Entertainment
The trailer for Ramayana: Part 1 just dropped, and it's packed with epic visuals and star power.
Ranbir Kapoor stars in a lead role, Sai Pallavi shines in a lead role, and Yash brings intensity.
Director Nitesh Tiwari gives us a fresh take on the classic story with some seriously impressive scenes.
Berry calls Modi avatar of Vishnu
The trailer sets a dramatic tone. The sets and costumes are stunning: think ancient India brought to life.
Meanwhile, actor Sudesh Berry stirred up headlines by calling PM Modi an avatar of Lord Vishnu.