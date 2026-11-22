Ramayana Part 2's producer, Namit Malhotra, just compared Sunny Deol's Hanuman to Marvel's Iron Man, highlighting how Hanuman will be "And now you'll see who is going to lead the charge." in the next chapter.

The story picks up after Part 1's cliffhanger ending: Sai Pallavi's Sita has been captured by Yash's Ravana, setting the stage for an epic rescue.