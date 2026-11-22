'Ramayana Part 2' Malhotra likens Deol's Hanuman to Iron Man
Ramayana Part 2's producer, Namit Malhotra, just compared Sunny Deol's Hanuman to Marvel's Iron Man, highlighting how Hanuman will be "And now you'll see who is going to lead the charge." in the next chapter.
The story picks up after Part 1's cliffhanger ending: Sai Pallavi's Sita has been captured by Yash's Ravana, setting the stage for an epic rescue.
'Ramayana Part 1' crossed ₹1,600 cr
Ramayana Part 1 was a massive hit, earning over ₹1,600 crore worldwide.
Casting Sunny Deol as Hanuman was a deliberate move by director Nitesh Tiwari and Malhotra: Hanuman needs to be both very innocent and likable, but when Hanuman gets angry, the mountains will shake, and Sunny Deol would do justice to the immortal character.
With Deol front and center in Part 2, expect Hanuman to play a major role as the adventure continues.