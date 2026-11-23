'Ramayana Part One' 2nd-fastest to 700 cr Hindi net collections
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part One just became the second-fastest film in Indian box office history to cross ₹700 crore in Hindi net collections, reaching ₹715.75 crore in just 18 days.
While it's outpaced hits like Pushpa 2, it's still behind Dhurandhar 2, which set the record at just 10 days.
'Ramayana' India gross 1,126.50 cr
The film pulled in ₹26.25 crore from Hindi shows alone on day 18, pushing its India gross to ₹1,126.50 crore and global total near ₹1,693.50 crore.
With nearly 3.85 crore viewers and a big jump in daily earnings, Ramayana is riding strong word-of-mouth and advance bookings of ₹18.25 crore gross, including blocked seats.
With Nitesh Tiwari directing and Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash on board, it might even challenge the records set by Baahubali 2.