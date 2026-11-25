'Ramayana: Part One' nears top 4 after ₹1,735.15cr worldwide
Ramayana: Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is making waves at the box office.
In just 20 days, it's pulled in a massive ₹1,735.15 crore worldwide, just shy of overtaking Pushpa 2 to break into the top four highest-grossing Indian films ever.
'Ramayana: Part One' ₹1,162.15cr from India
Most of Ramayana's earnings come from India, with ₹1,162.15 crore collected here (and nearly ₹739.25 crore from the Hindi version alone).
The film's also doing well overseas, adding another ₹573cr, about a third of its total.
For context, Dangal still leads with ₹2,070 crore globally, followed by Dhurandhar 2 and Baahubali 2.