Most of Ramayana's earnings come from India, with ₹1,162.15 crore collected here (and nearly ₹739.25 crore from the Hindi version alone).

The film's also doing well overseas, adding another ₹573cr, about a third of its total.

For context, Dangal still leads with ₹2,070 crore globally, followed by Dhurandhar 2 and Baahubali 2.