'Ramayana' to beat 'Animal' to become Ranbir's biggest grosser
What's the story
The epic film Ramayana: Part 1 is on the verge of becoming a global box-office sensation. The movie has already raked in ₹838.47cr and is expected to soon surpass the lifetime earnings of Animal (₹915cr) to become Ranbir Kapoor's biggest worldwide grosser. This milestone will be particularly remarkable as it will be achieved within just 7-8 days of its release.
Record-breaking performance
'Ramayana' is now 2nd-highest Indian grosser of the year globally
The film has already outdone Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 (₹829.65cr) and is now the second-highest Indian grosser of the year globally, trailing only Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge (₹1,813.39cr).
Ramayana is expected to join the ₹1,000cr club by Friday in terms of worldwide earnings.
Its performance in the second week will be crucial for it to become only the second Hindi film after Singh's spy sequel (₹1,149.3cr) to cross this milestone domestically.
Box office strategy
Film will hold onto its maximum screen count
With no significant releases scheduled for Friday, the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film is likely to hold onto its maximum screen count.
This includes premium formats such as IMAX, 3D, and 4DX.
The film's dubbed versions in Kannada and Telugu have also contributed significantly to its success, thanks to the star power of Yash and Sai Pallavi in their respective regions of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Ramayana'
Apart from those mentioned, Ramayana features an ensemble cast including Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Addinath M Kothare, and Shobana.
The film is a collaboration between Academy Award-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, with lyrics by Kumar Vishwas.