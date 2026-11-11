'Ramayana' to beat 'Animal' to become Ranbir's biggest grosser

The film has already outdone Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 (₹829.65cr) and is now the second-highest Indian grosser of the year globally, trailing only Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge (₹1,813.39cr).

Ramayana is expected to join the ₹1,000cr club by Friday in terms of worldwide earnings.

Its performance in the second week will be crucial for it to become only the second Hindi film after Singh's spy sequel (₹1,149.3cr) to cross this milestone domestically.