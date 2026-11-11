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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Ramayana' is unstoppable; earns ₹820cr in 6 days
'Ramayana' is unstoppable; earns ₹820cr in 6 days
'Ramayana' box office collection

'Ramayana' is unstoppable; earns ₹820cr in 6 days

By Shreya Mukherjee
Nov 11, 2026
10:10 am
What's the story

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has crossed the ₹800cr worldwide mark within six days of its release. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, raked in ₹94.1cr net in India on Tuesday (November 10). Its domestic gross reached ₹526.5cr while overseas earnings pushed the worldwide total to a whopping ₹823.5cr!

Collection details

'Ramayana' saw a dip in India net collection

After a significant jump on Monday, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend saw a 12.5% dip in its India net collection on Tuesday.

The film had earned ₹107.5cr on its fifth day, making the latest figures comparatively modest.

However, it still recorded an average collection of ₹38,726 per show across 24,344 shows domestically.

Language-wise earnings

Breakdown of domestic earnings on Tuesday

The Hindi version of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend remains the biggest contributor to its domestic box-office performance, accounting for 80.8% of the latest day's India net collection.

Kannada emerged as the second-largest contributor with ₹41.2cr, followed by Telugu (₹33cr), Tamil (₹17.35cr), and Malayalam (₹12.9cr).

The film's cumulative India net collection now stands at ₹440.45cr after six days of release!

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International success

Film breaks 1st-Monday record in North America

The film has also set a new record in North America, earning approximately $1.37 million on its first Monday. This surpassed the previous record held by Dhurandhar 2 and made it the highest first-Monday grosser in the territory.

The performance is particularly impressive considering it faced competition from Godzilla Minus Zero, which was released around the same time and reportedly secured considerable premium-screen availability across North America.

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Cast

Everything to know about 'Ramayana'

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend stars Kapoor, Yash, and Pallavi in lead roles.

The film also features Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Vivek Oberoi.

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