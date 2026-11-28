'Ramayana' producer Malhotra says actor Yash's Ravana is not glorified
Ramayana's producer, Namit Malhotra, wants everyone to know: the film isn't trying to make Ravana look good.
Even though actor Yash's Ravana gets a lot of screen time, Malhotra says viewers are admiring the performance, not supporting Ravana's actions.
Malhotra: 'Ramayana' offers context not sympathy
Malhotra explained that the movie digs into Ravana's childhood and backstory to give context, not sympathy.
He emphasized that Ravana remains a figure of terror, and his actions are what call for Lord Shri Rama's intervention.