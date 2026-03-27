'Ramayana' to kickstart promotions with media interaction in the US

The team of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor , Sai Pallavi , and Yash in lead roles, is gearing up for its first promotional activity in the United States, reported Variety India. This will be the film's first official promotion since the release of its poster and teaser. Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Malhotra (of DNEG) are also expected to be part of this promotional event.

Event details Kapoor, Tiwari, Malhotra to attend the event According to the outlet, Kapoor (who plays Lord Rama in the movie) will join Tiwari and Malhotra for a media interaction event. This event is expected to take place toward the end of March and will showcase assets from the high-budget film. The exact location of this event is still unknown, but more details are likely to be revealed as the date approaches.

Global premiere 'Ramayana' trailer to be launched at Comic-Con? Earlier, a Mid-Day report suggested that the team is planning to launch Ramayana's trailer at the San Diego Comic-Con in July. The makers are reportedly in advanced talks with the event organizers for this grand trailer launch. A source told the portal, "Comic-Con gives it a global platform. The idea is to present the mythological drama not just as an Indian epic, but as a cinematic spectacle to the world."

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