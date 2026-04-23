Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' to begin with Ravana-Kubera battle?

The film, backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, global VFX giant DNEG, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, is directed by Nitesh Tiwari . The opening battle sequence, teased in early glimpses, is not just a visual spectacle but also draws heavily from mythology. It reportedly taps into a chapter that explores Ravana's rise to power, offering a narrative that precedes Rama's journey.

Character development

Mythological accounts of the battle

According to mythological accounts, well before the main events of the Ramayana, Ravana wrested control of Lanka from its original ruler, his half-brother Kubera. But seizing the golden city was only the beginning. Determined to cement his supremacy, Ravana is believed to have chased Kubera all the way to Alakapuri near Mount Kailash. Ramayana is a two-parter, with Part 1 set to come out on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 expected to follow in Diwali 2027.