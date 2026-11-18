Dubey also revealed the biggest challenge he faced while playing Lord Lakshman.

"The challenge for me was to find those feelings sincerely within myself," he said.

He tried to think of instances in his own life where he had felt such emotions, even if it was on a smaller scale.

"I surrendered to their vision of him, and I'm deeply grateful for their guidance," added Dubey about director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra's contribution to his performance.