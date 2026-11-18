'Ramayana': Ravie Dubey felt the 'weight of responsibility' playing Lakshman
What's the story
Ravie Dubey, who plays Lord Lakshman in Ramayana: Part 1, recently opened up about his approach to the character. In an interview with Zoom, he said that his "whole approach" was "surrender." "I did feel the weight of the responsibility." "Shri Lakshman has lived in our collective consciousness for generations...and so much of what we revere in him comes from his loyalty, his sense of duty and his willingness to serve." The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.
Character portrayal
How Dubey prepared to play Lakshman
Dubey also revealed the biggest challenge he faced while playing Lord Lakshman.
"The challenge for me was to find those feelings sincerely within myself," he said.
He tried to think of instances in his own life where he had felt such emotions, even if it was on a smaller scale.
"I surrendered to their vision of him, and I'm deeply grateful for their guidance," added Dubey about director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra's contribution to his performance.
Actor's reaction
'I've never experienced this much love'
Dubey also spoke about the immense love and appreciation he has received for his performance in Ramayana.
"In 25 years of working, I've never experienced this much love for anything I've done," he said.
The actor admitted that he was still processing the overwhelming response, adding that his wife Sargun Mehta was also feeling it on their behalf.
"I think Sargun is feeling enough for the both of us right now," he said.