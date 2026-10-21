'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' bookings live after 60% demand
Entertainment
Advance bookings for Ramayana: Rise of a Legend are now live, but only after a delay caused by a money dispute.
The North India distributor wanted a 60% share of first-week profits instead of the usual 50-50 split with theaters.
This move has made cinema owners uneasy, worried it could set a tough new standard.
'Ramayana' sparks exhibitor profit concerns
With big names like Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash starring, Ramayana is now at the center of an industry debate.
Exhibitors fear that if they accept these new terms, it could shake up how profits are shared for future films.
Even though tickets are on sale now, many in the industry are watching closely.
This decision might change how movies and theaters work together going forward.