'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' Los Angeles premiere features Kapoor

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend just had its big Los Angeles premiere at the David Geffen Theatre, with stars Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Rama), Yash (Ravana), and Sai Pallavi (Maa Sita) making a stylish appearance on the red carpet.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this take on the epic Ramayana is set for worldwide release on October 5.