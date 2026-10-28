'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' Los Angeles premiere features Kapoor
Entertainment
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend just had its big Los Angeles premiere at the David Geffen Theatre, with stars Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Rama), Yash (Ravana), and Sai Pallavi (Maa Sita) making a stylish appearance on the red carpet.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this take on the epic Ramayana is set for worldwide release on October 5.
Cast fashion draws global attention
The cast brought their A-game: Ranbir in a sleek silver bandhgala, Yash in all-black alongside his wife Radhika Pandit in classic green-and-gold, and Pallavi glowing in red zardozi.
The event drew global attention too, with Jada Pinkett Smith among the guests.
The film features an impressive lineup including Sunny Deol as Hanuman and more familiar faces from Indian cinema.