'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' releases November 5 Diwali

This two-part series brings together a big cast: Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, and Yash as Ravana (who gets his own spotlight in the song Ravana Tandav).

Sai Pallavi shared how much care went into making the story feel authentic across languages.

Part one arrives this Diwali; Part two follows next year.

The movie will be available in five Indian languages, aiming to connect with fans everywhere while keeping its roots proudly Indian.