'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' surpasses ₹5cr, 92,000 advance tickets
Entertainment
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is already making waves before its November 5 release, racking up over ₹5 crore in advance bookings and selling more than 92,000 tickets.
The buzz is especially strong in Hindi-speaking areas, with fans in NCR and Mumbai leading the charge.
NCR leads pre release sales ₹1.52cr
NCR tops the charts with ₹1.52 crore from nearly 20,000 tickets, while Mumbai follows at ₹1.10 crore. Maharashtra alone accounts for 29% of all pre-release sales.
There's excitement beyond just Hindi too; Kannada and Telugu versions are seeing solid demand, showing that this star-packed film (with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and more) has fans everywhere.