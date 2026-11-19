'Ramayana: Rise of Legend' sets 12 records, earns ₹1,519.05cr
Ramayana: Rise of Legend, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has taken Indian cinema by storm.
In just 14 days, it pulled in a massive ₹1,519.05 crore worldwide and set 12 new box office records, beating the pace set by Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2 in reaching certain milestones.
'Ramayana' crosses ₹1,000cr domestically
The film is now one of only six Indian movies to cross ₹1,000 crore domestically and sits among the top five highest-grossing Indian films ever.
It also made waves internationally, scoring the biggest worldwide IMAX opening ever recorded by an Indian film and earning $25 million in North America alone.
Not bad for two weeks' work!