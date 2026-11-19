Ramayana: Rise of Legend, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has taken Indian cinema by storm.

In just 14 days, it pulled in a massive ₹1,519.05 crore worldwide and set 12 new box office records, beating the pace set by Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2 in reaching certain milestones.