Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' nears ₹1,700 crore mark globally
What's the story
The epic drama Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has crossed the ₹1,690 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. The film witnessed a significant jump in collections on Sunday (Day 18) with earnings of ₹35.6 crore net in India. This is an increase of 28.8% from the previous day's earnings of ₹27.65 crore net.
Box office breakdown
Breakdown of 'Ramayana's collections on Day 18
The Hindi version of Ramayana has been the biggest contributor to its box office success, raking in ₹26.25 crore from 13,852 shows on Sunday.
The film's Malayalam version followed with ₹3.4 crore from 873 shows, while Kannada and Tamil versions contributed ₹2.5 crore and ₹2.4 crore, respectively.
The Telugu version collected ₹1.05 crore from 458 shows across India on Sunday (November 22).
Weekend recovery
Overall occupancy in different versions of 'Ramayana'
Despite a significant drop in collections during the weekdays, Ramayana managed to recover on its third weekend.
The film's overall occupancy figures revealed interesting differences across languages and regions.
The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 32.7% on Sunday, while Malayalam performed particularly well with 81.1%.
Tamil registered 70.6% occupancy, Kannada recorded 64.5%, and Telugu reported 40.1% occupancy on Sunday.
Future goals
Looking at future collections for 'Ramayana'
The film is now eyeing the ₹1,700 crore worldwide milestone.
Its next target will be to surpass the fourth-highest-grossing Indian movie of all time, Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2. The 2024 movie collected ₹1,742.1 crore worldwide.
Ramayana's total India net collection stands at ₹942.75 crore, and its domestic gross collection has reached ₹1,126.5 crore after 18 days in theaters.
Film details
More about the film and its cast
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Indira Krishnan, Lara Dutta, and Anupam Kher (voice), among others.
The music has been composed by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris are part of the action team.