The Hindi version of Ramayana has been the biggest contributor to its box office success, raking in ₹26.25 crore from 13,852 shows on Sunday.

The film's Malayalam version followed with ₹3.4 crore from 873 shows, while Kannada and Tamil versions contributed ₹2.5 crore and ₹2.4 crore, respectively.

The Telugu version collected ₹1.05 crore from 458 shows across India on Sunday (November 22).