Ravi Dubey, who plays Lakshman in Ramayana, just posted a reel showing off a giant movie poster outside a theater in Canada: proof that the film's popularity isn't slowing down since its November 5 release.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is finding audiences globally and has also landed in the top 20 contenders for visual effects at the 99th Academy Awards, up against big names like Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.