'Ramayana 2' is 'much more ambitious' than Part 1: Cinematographer
What's the story
The second part of Ramayana, which was originally slated for a Diwali 2027 release, has been pushed to Diwali 2028. The delay is due to the scale of the sequel, which will be much bigger than its predecessor, with heavy VFX and large-scale battle sequences. Pankaj Kumar, one of the two cinematographers on the film (alongside Mahesh Limaye), recently explained why this delay was necessary.
Cinematic vision
This is what Kumar said
Kumar told Variety India, "Part 2 is much more ambitious than Part 1. There are huge battle sequences and a lot of CGI work to be done."
He added that they have already shot around 60% of the sequel but the post-production work is on a massive scale.
"Everyone wants to deliver a great spectacle with the second part; that's why it is a wiser decision to delay it."
Production details
'We don't want to compromise on anything'
Kumar emphasized that the delay will allow them to focus on quality.
"We don't want to compromise on anything. Everyone wants to deliver the best finished product. So, I think the delay is positive."
The first part of Ramayana also had complex sequences like the aerial battle between Jatayu and Ravana, which Kumar credits to VFX artists and animators.
Technical execution
How the complex Jatayu-Ravana sequence was shot
Kumar explained how the Jatayu-Ravana sequence was executed. "A lot of it involved executing shots on the motion-capture floor and then placing them in a 3D environment."
He added that many stunts performed by Yash, who plays Ravana, were done on a soundstage in fragments.
The sequence required live action, motion capture, and CGI, with every shot planned according to the technique used.
Production team
Everything to know about 'Ramayana'
The Jatayu-Ravana aerial battle in Ramayana features Anupam Kher as Jatayu, the beloved vulture-like figure from Hindu mythology who tries to save Sita from Ravana.
The sequel will see Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi reprising their roles as Lord Rama, Ravana, and Goddess Sita, respectively.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Monster Mind Creations.