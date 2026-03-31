'Ramayana' promotions begin: What went down at LA special screening

The first glimpse of the highly anticipated film Ramayana was unveiled at an IMAX screening in Los Angeles. The event was attended by director Nitesh Tiwari , actor Ranbir Kapoor , and producer Namit Malhotra. The invite-only audience was treated to a sneak peek into the mythological epic's world-building, visual effects, and music score. The film is set to release in two parts: on Diwali 2026 and 2027.

Character insight What Kapoor said about his character Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama in the film, spoke about his character. He described, per Variety India, Lord Rama as "an enduring symbol of idealism and moral strength." He noted Lord Rama is "maryada purushottam (the ideal man)." Reportedly, both Kapoor and Malhotra greeted the audience with "Jai Shree Ram." Many in attendance were excited to see their favorite star face-to-face.

Film ambition 'Everything is coming from a source that exists' Malhotra said the film's goal was to combine creative and technical leadership from both the East and West. "Everything is original. Everything is coming from a source that exists." The film features an ensemble cast, including Sai Pallavi as Sita Mata and Yash as Ravana. It has been produced on a massive scale with visual effects by DNEG and music by Oscar-winning composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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