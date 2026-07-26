'Ramayana' team gifts gold conch at SDCC sparking fan speculation
Entertainment
At San Diego Comic-Con 2026, the Ramayana team reportedly made waves by gifting Indian fans a gold-colored conch shell in a pink lotus box, along with a note from the filmmakers.
The gesture quickly caught attention on social media and sparked questions about its link to the much-anticipated film.
Cast and dates 'Ramayana: Part 1'
Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, with Sunny Deol and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles.
The film is set for Diwali 2026 with Part two coming in Diwali 2027. Despite some buzz about an early release, the makers say they're sticking to schedule.
The trailer screened at SDCC but hasn't been released in India yet.