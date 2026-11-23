'Ramayana' to lose almost 800 US screens by Friday
Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is about to lose almost 800 screens in the US going from over 1,400 theaters down to just 681 by Friday.
This big cut comes as ticket sales slowed in the film's third week, even though it started strong at the box office.
'Ramayana' $150 million global, $200 million budget pressure
Even with a global haul of $150 million and outperforming hits like RRR and Supergirl, Ramayana is still facing financial pressure.
With a massive $200 million budget (and more to come for its sequel), the movie needs to keep pulling in steady crowds to break even.
Its Diwali release gave it an early boost, but now all eyes are on whether it can keep up momentum and become the highest-grossing Indian film ever in the US.