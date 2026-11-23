Even with a global haul of $150 million and outperforming hits like RRR and Supergirl, Ramayana is still facing financial pressure.

With a massive $200 million budget (and more to come for its sequel), the movie needs to keep pulling in steady crowds to break even.

Its Diwali release gave it an early boost, but now all eyes are on whether it can keep up momentum and become the highest-grossing Indian film ever in the US.