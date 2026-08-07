'Ramayana' trailer hits 1 billion views ahead of November release

Ramayana's trailer, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, just hit 1 billion views across all platforms. Pretty wild for a movie that isn't even out yet.

The Hindi version led the charge, followed by other language versions, including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film drops worldwide on November 6 this year.