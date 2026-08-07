'Ramayana' trailer hits 1 billion views ahead of November release
Ramayana's trailer, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, just hit 1 billion views across all platforms. Pretty wild for a movie that isn't even out yet.
The Hindi version led the charge, followed by other language versions, including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film drops worldwide on November 6 this year.
'Ramayana' Hindi trailer 617 million Instagram views
The Hindi trailer alone pulled in 617 million views on Instagram. Telugu clocked over 53 million; Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada scored 37 million, 32.7 million, and 25.7 million respectively.
Along with a stacked cast (including Yash as Ravana), Ramayana brings together Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman for its music: the trailer was shared online with the caption "An epic journey unlike anything seen before."