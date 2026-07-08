'Ramayana' trailer launch locked for July 18

Making impact

'The idea is to spread the word, make enough noise'

The source added, "As per global standards, promotions began way in advance, and now, even the trailer will be released, even though the film will be out on Diwali." "The idea is to spread the word and make enough noise about the film." Meanwhile, the film's music is composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. It is a two-part saga with the first part releasing on Diwali 2026. The second part will be released on Diwali 2027.