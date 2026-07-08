'Ramayana' trailer launch locked for July 18
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming film Ramayana is set to be released on July 18, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, has already created a buzz with its first look and teaser. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
Global promotion
'This is not just any other Indian biggie'
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Earlier, trailers would be out 1 ½ months or 2 months before release." "In the post-pandemic era, the window shortened to a couple of weeks. But with Ramayana, the makers have taken an exception." "The theatrical trailer is expected to be unveiled on July 18, that is, almost 3 ½ months before release." "This is not just any other Indian biggie. Ramayana is positioned as a film with tremendous global appeal."
Making impact
'The idea is to spread the word, make enough noise'
The source added, "As per global standards, promotions began way in advance, and now, even the trailer will be released, even though the film will be out on Diwali." "The idea is to spread the word and make enough noise about the film." Meanwhile, the film's music is composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. It is a two-part saga with the first part releasing on Diwali 2026. The second part will be released on Diwali 2027.