'Ramayana' still a work in progress: Yash on VFX criticism

Actor Yash , who plays Ravana in the upcoming film Ramayana , has responded to criticism of the movie's visual effects (VFX). The teaser for the mythological epic was released recently, and several fans were disappointed with its VFX quality. Many called it "video-game-like" and "subpar," despite a reported budget of a staggering ₹4,000 crore. In response to this backlash, Yash recently said that the project is "still a work in progress."

Actor's assurance 'We're really aiming at a product which is top-notch' Speaking to Muse TV, Yash said, "See, that's where I think DNEG comes in (laughs). Namit [Malhotra], who is my producing partner, comes in with that expertise." "So the photorealistic visuals, what you're talking... and it's still a work in progress. I'm sure it will be even more better with the finished product. We're really aiming at a product which is top-notch."

Film progress On seeing the final cut of 'Ramayana' When asked if he had seen a final cut of Ramayana, Yash said he had seen a "decent version" of it. He added, "So, we've seen quite a decent version, we can say. But we're on it." "It's exciting to put it together, believe in something and watch it on the big screen. At the end of the day, all producers and actors do it for themselves also."

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