How will Ranbir Kapoor play both Ram, Parshuram in 'Ramayana'?

Ranbir Kapoor , who will be seen as Ram in the upcoming film Ramayana, has also shot for scenes as Parshuram . The actor confirmed this during an interview at the Los Angeles premiere of the film's teaser last month. The teaser introducing him as Maryada Purushottam was released in India on April 2. The first part of Ramayana will hit theaters on Diwali 2026, and its sequel will release on Diwali 2027. Here's why Kapoor played both characters.

Mythological link Both Ram and Parshuram are Vishnu's avatars The reason behind Kapoor's dual role lies in Hindu mythology. Both Ram and Parshuram are avatars of Vishnu. The 10 avatars of Vishnu include Matsya, Kurma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Parshuram, Ram, Krishna, Buddha/Balarama, and Kalki. Thus, makers want to depict Kapoor as the unifying link between the avatars. In the Valmiki Ramayana's Bala Kanda, there is a meeting between Ram and Parshuram after his marriage to Sita on their way back to Ayodhya.

Character distinction Will another avatar, Krishna, get connected, too? Kapoor's double role in Ramayana is not merely a creative decision but has deeper mythological significance. In the first part of Ramayana, Kapoor will play two distinct characters: a warrior sage known for his temper and a calm prince. While Parshuram is an immortal, Ram was the human avatar of Vishnu. However, it remains to be seen if the makers will connect his Krishna avatar in the second part of the film.

Advertisement