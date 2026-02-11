'Rambha Ho' girl Kalpana Iyer reveals she's 'looking for work'
What's the story
Kalpana Iyer, the original Rambha Ho girl, is open to returning to Bollywood at the age of 69. In a recent interview with SCREEN, she said she was open to roles, dance performances, guest appearances, and shows. Iyer's decision comes after her dance video on the Hindi song at a wedding recently went viral on social media platforms.
Career resurgence
'Gave me a new lease on life'
Iyer's performance on the iconic Rambha Ho song at a wedding has given her "a new lease on life," she said. "The only difference is this wedding, where my dancing to Rambha Ho went viral. It gave me a new lease of life." "I went on stage with no expectations. I believe that what is yours will come to you, however late."
Future plans
I want the work, says Iyer
Iyer said, "Frankly speaking, if 'Rambha Ho' opens new doors, sure I'll be back, whether I have to dance or act." "At 70, I am not going to decide what I want to do. Even then, I didn't. I am honest with what I do. I want the work." She added that she was "looking for work" and was happy with whatever course her life had taken so far.
Career transition
Why she moved to Dubai
Iyer, who moved to Dubai after work slowed down in Bollywood, spoke about that phase in detail. She said she never quit working or left her country but needed to be busy and find work. "After Hum Saath Saath Hain, I found that work was not coming the way it used to, and the roles that came were not up to the mark." Can this viral moment usher her back?