'Rambha Ho' girl Kalpana Iyer reveals she's 'looking for work'

Kalpana Iyer, the original Rambha Ho girl, is open to returning to Bollywood at the age of 69. In a recent interview with SCREEN, she said she was open to roles, dance performances, guest appearances, and shows. Iyer's decision comes after her dance video on the Hindi song at a wedding recently went viral on social media platforms.

Career resurgence 'Gave me a new lease on life' Iyer's performance on the iconic Rambha Ho song at a wedding has given her "a new lease on life," she said. "The only difference is this wedding, where my dancing to Rambha Ho went viral. It gave me a new lease of life." "I went on stage with no expectations. I believe that what is yours will come to you, however late."

Future plans I want the work, says Iyer Iyer said, "Frankly speaking, if 'Rambha Ho' opens new doors, sure I'll be back, whether I have to dance or act." "At 70, I am not going to decide what I want to do. Even then, I didn't. I am honest with what I do. I want the work." She added that she was "looking for work" and was happy with whatever course her life had taken so far.

