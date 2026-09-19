'RamBola' on Tulsidas pledges box office to 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'
Entertainment
RamBola, a new movie about poet Goswami Tulsidas, is doing something special: every rupee it earns at the box office will go straight to Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Producers Mahaveer Jain and Amit Upadhyay are also pitching in their own personal earnings and savings, making this more than just a film release.
Kapoor Bhatt and Singh back 'RamBola'
on September 19 (and announced on Ganesh Chaturthi for extra festive feels), RamBola is produced by Mahaveer Jain and Amit Upadhyay.
Bollywood is backing the cause too: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh have shown support, with Singh even pledging to support the education of 1,000 girls through the initiative.