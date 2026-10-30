Ramesh S Thete arrested in Nagpur over ₹11.5L check bounce
Ramesh S Thete, who switched from being an IAS officer to filmmaking, was arrested in Nagpur over a ₹11.5 lakh check-bounce case and is now out on bail.
The complaint came from Pradeep Ramteke after Thete's check bounced due to insufficient funds.
He got bail the next day in Bhopal.
Thete absconder, released on ₹10,000 bond
Thete had skipped several court hearings earlier this year, so the court labeled him an absconder and issued a permanent arrest warrant.
After finally being taken into custody, he was released on a ₹10,000 bond.
Thete says he's ready to share his side of the story in court soon.
Retired IAS Thete cites Ambedkarite discrimination
A 1993-batch IAS officer who retired in 2020, Thete has spoken about facing discrimination at work because of his Ambedkarite views.
Post-retirement, he directed The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, which faced pandemic delays but is now slated for release in January 2028.