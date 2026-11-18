'It's been lovely': Rami Malek backs Robert Pattinson's Bond casting
What's the story
Hollywood actor Rami Malek, who played the Bond villain Lyutsifer Safin in No Time to Die, has endorsed Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond. "I've known Rob for quite some time, and I could not be more proud," Malek told PEOPLE. "I mean, the fact that people are recognizing, maybe they all know, how talented that man is." "We've worked together, and we've become quite close friends, and it's been lovely to just share this moment with him."
Shared past
Malek and Pattinson's history
Malek and Pattinson co-starred in Breaking Dawn - Part 2, the fifth Twilight movie, in 2012. Their professional relationship has since evolved into a close friendship.
"And I think for the world to see that he's going to be quite extraordinary, and that's coming from a villain!" said Malek.
He also revealed that they have been "texting back and forth" since Pattinson's casting as Bond was announced on Monday.
Casting confirmation
Actors considered for the role of Bond
Pattinson's announcement as the next Bond ended months of speculation about who would take on the role.
Other actors considered for the part included Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, Josh O'Connor, Tom Francis, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Harris Dickinson.
Denis Villeneuve will direct the upcoming film from Amazon MGM.
Actor's statement
'James Bond is 1 of the most legendary characters...'
Pattinson called his casting as Bond the "honor of a lifetime."
In a statement, he said, "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime."
"I'm deeply grateful to Denis (Villeneuve), Amy (Pascal), David (Heyman), Tanya (Lapointe), and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me."
"To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement."
Director's view
Villeneuve, producers praise Pattinson
Villeneuve said Pattinson could bring something new to the character while retaining Bond's beloved traits.
He said the actor "has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new."
Producers Pascal and Heyman called Pattinson a fearless performer with self-deprecating wit and an ability to reinvent himself.
"The legacy of this character is in great hands with Robert Pattinson," they said.