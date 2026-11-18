Malek and Pattinson co-starred in Breaking Dawn - Part 2, the fifth Twilight movie, in 2012. Their professional relationship has since evolved into a close friendship.

"And I think for the world to see that he's going to be quite extraordinary, and that's coming from a villain!" said Malek.

He also revealed that they have been "texting back and forth" since Pattinson's casting as Bond was announced on Monday.