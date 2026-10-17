'Ranabaali' and 'Jailer 2' UA ratings spark debate over violence
Entertainment
Ranabaali and Jailer 2 are stirring up controversy for showing pretty graphic violence (think severed heads and intense action) while still getting a UA (parental guidance) rating.
Many viewers feel these films should have been rated for adults, sparking fresh debate about how much violence is okay in mainstream cinema.
'Ranabaali' prompts calls for stricter ratings
People online aren't holding back, pointing out scenes like animal sacrifice and a cesarean in Ranabaali as way too much for younger audiences.
There's growing demand for stricter movie ratings, with some saying the censor board needs to step up its game to protect viewers from unexpected graphic content.