'Ranabaali' poster shows Deverakonda draped in tricolor promising action-packed story
Entertainment
To mark India's 79th Independence Day, the Ranabaali team revealed a striking new poster with Vijay Deverakonda draped in the Indian tricolor, channeling serious freedom fighter vibes.
The film promises an action-packed story inspired by forgotten chapters of history, focusing on bravery and freedom.
Sankrityan directs 'Ranabaali' September 11 2026
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers with T-Series, Ranabaali brings back the popular Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna duo. International actor Arnold Vosloo joins the cast for some global flair.
The movie is set to hit theaters on September 11, 2026.