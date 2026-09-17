'Ranabaali' shooting wraps after 130 days starring Deverakonda Mandanna
Entertainment
Ranabaali, the much-awaited film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has wrapped up shooting after 130 days.
Director Rahul Sankrityan called it "130 days of madness" on X.
The movie is set to release on October 16, 2026.
'Ranabaali' set 1854-1878 not typical biopic
Set between 1854 and 1878 during British rule, Ranabaali weaves together lesser-known historical stories into one unique narrative: it's not your typical biopic.
Arnold Vosloo (from The Mummy) plays the villain.
This is also Deverakonda and Mandanna's third film together, and fun fact: Mandanna's character is named after the director's mother for a personal touch.