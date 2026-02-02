'Ranabaali' teaser: Vijay Deverakonda's period drama goes viral
Vijay Deverakonda's new film Ranabaali just dropped its first teaser, and it's already a viral hit—over 15 million views on YouTube since Republic Day.
The teaser dives into India's colonial era, spotlighting the harsh realities of British rule and the fight against oppression.
Teaser shows drought, oppression, and a fierce rebel
The teaser doesn't hold back: it shows drought-stricken regions under officials like Sir Richard Temple, with suffering described as worse than Hitler's Holocaust.
Deverakonda appears as a fierce rebel rising from a "cursed land," all set to Ajay-Atul's intense soundtrack.
The story is inspired by real oral histories and records—not your typical biopic.
Film reunites popular actor duo Mandanna-Deverakonda
Ranabaali reunites Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna for their third film together, alongside Arnold Vosloo as the main villain.
With its powerful themes and star lineup, this is one of 2026's most anticipated releases—hitting theaters worldwide on September 11.