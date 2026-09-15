'Ranabaali' with Deverakonda and Mandanna releases October 16, 2026
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans: Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, drops in theaters on October 16, 2026.
The film's background score for the first half is already finished, so everything's on track.
This marks the duo's third team-up after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.
'Ranabaali' explores 1854 to 1878
Set against a British-era backdrop in the 19th century, Ranabaali stars Deverakonda as Ranabaali and Mandanna as his wife Jayamma, a character director Rahul Sankrityan named after his own mother.
Arnold Vosloo (yep, from The Mummy) steps in as the villain.
Rather than a straight biopic, Ranabaali dives into real events and lesser-known stories from 1854 to 1878, aiming to bring some overlooked history to life with style.