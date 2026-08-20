Ranaut and Ramdev trade online barbs over 'gutter generation' comment
Entertainment
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and yoga guru Baba Ramdev are trading barbs online after Kangana called Gen Z a "gutter generation."
Ramdev hit back, questioning her qualifications and saying she had "lost mental balance," even after being reminded she's an MP.
Ranaut Instagram reply sparks debate
Kangana clapped back on Instagram, telling Ramdev, "Baba ji, don't daydream about my jawani (youth). Focus on your yoga and Ayurveda. Don't get distracted."
The exchange has sparked widespread reactions online, with many debating the appropriateness of both Kangana's initial remark and Baba Ramdev's response.