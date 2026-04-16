Ranaut backs Padukone's 8-hour workday call after 'Spirit' exit
Kangana Ranaut is supporting Deepika Padukone's stand for an 8-hour workday in Bollywood.
The conversation started after Deepika stepped away from Spirit and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, reportedly citing concerns over working conditions.
On a recent podcast, Kangana said Deepika, being a top actress and a new mom, absolutely deserves to set her own boundaries.
Ranaut says Padukone faces 12-hour shoots
Kangana also shared that she and Deepika have talked about how tough those typical 12-hour shoots can be, especially for women juggling work and home.
Deepika has pointed out it's unfair that male stars often get shorter days without any pushback.
Even after dropping some projects, she'll still be seen in King with Shah Rukh Khan and Raaka with Allu Arjun, while producers keep pushing for high commitment on big films.