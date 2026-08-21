Ranaut defends 'Vande Mataram' after Tagore questioned religious references
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut has stepped up to defend the national song Vande Mataram after Sharmila Tagore questioned its religious references.
In her Instagram Stories, Kangana said the mention of Shakti is about empowerment and strength, not just religion, and called for everyone to look past religious differences and appreciate the song's universal message.
Tagore urges 1st 2 stanzas
Sharmila Tagore pointed out that later verses mentioning Hindu goddesses might be tough for people who believe in one single God, suggesting we focus on the first two stanzas.
Kangana disagreed, saying poetry shouldn't be limited like that.
Despite past controversies over its lyrics, Vande Mataram remains a powerful symbol of India's unity and freedom struggle.