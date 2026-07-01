Ranaut labels Saurav Das 'useless and unemployed,' he replies thoughtfully
After protests erupted over a suspected NEET exam paper leak, BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut took aim at Saurav Das, chief spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), calling him "useless and unemployed" on social media.
Das replied, clarifying he's a journalist, not a student, and pointed out that even Google had his age wrong.
He added, "Regardless of one's age, one should remain a student of life." Giving the conversation a thoughtful twist.
CJP-led NEET protests spark political debate
Ranaut also slammed the protesters for using abusive language against Prime Minister Modi and his late mother, describing protest videos as "puke-inducing."
The CJP-led demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, joined by activist Sonam Wangchuk, focused on alleged NEET exam irregularities and sparked bigger debates between government and opposition parties.