Ranaut labels Saurav Das 'useless and unemployed,' he replies thoughtfully

After protests erupted over a suspected NEET exam paper leak, BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut took aim at Saurav Das, chief spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), calling him "useless and unemployed" on social media.

Das replied, clarifying he's a journalist, not a student, and pointed out that even Google had his age wrong.

He added, "Regardless of one's age, one should remain a student of life." Giving the conversation a thoughtful twist.