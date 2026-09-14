Ranaut labels Sawant 'unsuccessful and bitter' after Sawant's Irani comments
Kangana Ranaut and Rakhi Sawant are back in the headlines after Kangana called Rakhi "unsuccessful and bitter" on Instagram. This came after Rakhi made some remarks about Kangana and Smriti Irani.
She didn't hold back, saying, "all your favors combined never got you even a sweeper's job even that needs some quality and talent so be rest assured favors or no favors you aren't going anywhere, so sit down watch my reels and keep crying" and "Not just her but most unsuccessful and bitter people are quick to character lynch successful women to satisfy and justify their jealousy/envy, failures and ego..."
Ranaut and Sawant busy amid spats
The two have a history of public spats: Rakhi previously called Kangana a "gutter mouth."
Despite the drama, both stars have been busy: Kangana recently starred in Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, while Rakhi was recently seen in Samay Raina's India's Got Latent episode with entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, comedian Kushagra Srivastava, and The Habitat owner Balraj Ghai.
Kangana also made it clear that she only values opinions from people who have achieved more than she has.