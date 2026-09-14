Ranaut labels Sawant 'unsuccessful and bitter' after Sawant's Irani comments

Kangana Ranaut and Rakhi Sawant are back in the headlines after Kangana called Rakhi "unsuccessful and bitter" on Instagram. This came after Rakhi made some remarks about Kangana and Smriti Irani.

She didn't hold back, saying, "all your favors combined never got you even a sweeper's job even that needs some quality and talent so be rest assured favors or no favors you aren't going anywhere, so sit down watch my reels and keep crying" and "Not just her but most unsuccessful and bitter people are quick to character lynch successful women to satisfy and justify their jealousy/envy, failures and ego..."