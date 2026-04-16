Ranaut says she declined Bhansali's 'Ram-Leela' item number offer
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut recently shared that she said no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's offer to feature in a song for his 2013 film Ram-Leela, explaining she wasn't interested in doing "item numbers."
The song later went to Priyanka Chopra and became a huge hit, but Kangana stuck to her values and chose not to take the commercial route.
Ranaut met Bhansali as teen
Kangana first met Bhansali when she was just 16 or 17, after Salman Khan suggested she'd be perfect for his films.
She showed her portfolio, and Bhansali noticed how different she looked in each photo, a sign of her versatility.