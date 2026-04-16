Ranaut says she declined Bhansali's 'Ram-Leela' item number offer Entertainment Apr 16, 2026

Kangana Ranaut recently shared that she said no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's offer to feature in a song for his 2013 film Ram-Leela, explaining she wasn't interested in doing "item numbers."

The song later went to Priyanka Chopra and became a huge hit, but Kangana stuck to her values and chose not to take the commercial route.