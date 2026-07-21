Ranaut thanks Delhi Police for protecting MPs during CJP protest
Entertainment
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut publicly thanked the Delhi Police for protecting MPs during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Chalo Sansad protest on July 20, 2026.
She described a tense scene outside Parliament, saying, "We were all scared... I appreciate the Delhi Police for playing the role of a shield," after security gates had to be locked with crowds advancing.
CJP protest demanded Pradhan's resignation
The CJP protest was sparked by calls for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
It drew big celebrity support: Shabana Azmi joined the crowd at Jantar Mantar, with Prakash Raj and Poonam Pandey also showing up. Online, stars like Abhay Deol voiced support too.
Protest leaders even met BJP President JP Nadda to push their demand further.