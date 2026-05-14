Ranbir Kapoor buys land in Ayodhya for ₹3.31cr

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has purchased a 2,134 sq ft land parcel in Ayodhya for ₹3.31 crore, the developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) said on Thursday. As per Hindustan Times, the acquisition is part of HoABL's project, The Sarayu by HoABL, which spans 75 acres along the Sarayu River. This investment reflects the increasing demand for luxury-branded plotted developments in the city.

Statement 'Ayodhya has chosen me,' said Kapoor In a statement, Kapoor said, "I believe Ayodhya has chosen me, and I have just answered this calling." "Ayodhya is deeply rooted in our history and is a critical part of our cultural fabric. This land at The Sarayu became my gateway to ensuring it becomes part of my family's legacy." He also praised HoABL for making the process seamless and transparent with their fully digital approach.

Project details Ayodhya is the spiritual capital of India: HoABL chair HoABL Chairman Abhinandan Lodha said, "Ayodhya stands at the center of India's cultural and spiritual resurgence, with a clear long-term growth trajectory driven by infrastructure, tourism, and global attention." He added that The Sarayu is setting a new standard for spiritually rooted, world-class land developments. The project will feature a clubhouse, over 35 lifestyle amenities, and a five-acre fully vegetarian luxury hotel managed by The Leela.

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Film connection Meanwhile, on the work front This purchase comes at a time when Kapoor will be seen as Lord Rama in Ramayana, a two-part film reportedly made on a budget of ₹4,000 crore. The film also stars Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

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