Ranbir Kapoor begins shooting for 'Ramayana 2' amid schedule changes
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor has started filming for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana 2, taking advantage of a delay in his other project, Love & War.
With Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film pushed to May 2026 due to health issues, Kapoor is now focusing on this much-talked-about mythological epic.
Film to be released in 2 parts
Kapoor returns as Lord Ram, joined by Sai Pallavi and Yash in key roles.
Sunny Deol (as Hanuman) will hop on set around March 20 for some big scenes with Kapoor.
The film promises major VFX and storytelling upgrades, with Part One aiming for a Diwali 2026 release and Part Two following the next year.